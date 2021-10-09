Sidhu ends hunger strike after Ajay Mishra's son appears before SIT in Lakhimpur violence case

New Delhi, Oct 9: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu ended his hunger strike after Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra, appeared before the special investigation team in connection with the case of Lakhimpur violence.

"Broke my fast with family of Raman Kashyap ... After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations," Sidhu tweeted. He had started the hunger strike outside journalist Raman Kashyap's house seeking justice for the victims killed in the Lakhimpur violence and claimed that his fast would continue till the accused joins the investigation.

He was also on 'maun vrat' (silent fast).

Breaking the fast ... pic.twitter.com/9BLCQWY634 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 9, 2021

The police summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up. The cops had pasted a second notice at the Ajay Mishra's residence for questioning him on Saturday.

Ajay Mishra had said that his son was "unwell" and would appear before the cops on Saturday.

On 3 October, the jeep owned by the minister's son mowed down a few protesting farmers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

So far, the UP cops have arrested two, identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey, in connection with the case.

However, the UP government has come under criticism for the slow progress of the investigation, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he will not take any action under pressure while assuring that injustice will not be meted out to anyone.

"We will not arrest anyone on allegations. But yes, if someone is guilty, he will also not be spared irrespective of who he is," he said. The UP CM said that the state government takes action based on the evidences. "Be it a BJP MLA or an opposition MLA and anyone in any post. We never hesitated in taking action. In Lakhimpur incident also, the government is doing the same thing," he said.

