Siddaramaiah wants communal cases dropped but only those against minorities

The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah in Karnataka wants to withdraw communal cases against minorities. A letter asking for communal and other cases against minorities booked in the last five years (ever since the Congress came to power) to be dropped has now exposed the blatant appeasement politics of the Congress government.

OneIndia News is in possession of a letter dated January 25, 2018, addressed to senior police officers of various districts in the state. The letter written by Shivprakash Devraj, AIGP (General) on behalf of Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani Raju, reminds officers of an earlier communication pertaining to dropping cases of communal violence and others against people from the minority community. The letter that seeks to drop cases only against minorities comes months ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

"Regarding withdrawing of cases against innocent minorities booked for communal violence and other cases", reads the subject line of the letter. The letter dated January 25, 2018, is only a reminder that seeks responses from police stations across the state on the subject matter.

"In 2 letters sent earlier by this office, your clear opinion was sought on withdrawal of cases from the last five years i.e., 2013, 2014,2015,2016 and 2017, booked against minorities in all police stations across the state. No response or report in this regard has been received so far. Hence, you are once again reminded to file a report with documents in this regard with your clear opinion on dropping cases against minorities in communal and other cases to this office immediately," the letter reads.

The letter seeking senior police officials' opinions was written on December 22, 2017. This year alone, the police department has sent two reminders dated January 2, 2018, and January 19, 2018- exposing the government's urgency in obtaining opinions. The letter even pulls up officials for not responding.

The letter seeks opinions of Commissioner of police Mangaluru, Superintendents of Police- Tumkur, Kolar, Ramnagar, Chikkaballapur, KGF, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Karwar, Chikmagalur, Udupi, Ballari, Kalburgi, Bidar and Yadgir.

The BJP has accused Siddaramaiah government of indulging in blatant minority appeasement. "This exposes the dirty appeasement politics that the Congress is indulging in. Despite cases, the government has already declared those accused as innocent and want cases withdrawn. This is the dirty politics of Siddaramaiah government," said Jagadish Shettar, leader, BJP.

Karnataka's Home Minister has, however, defended the letter. "Minorities include Christians, Jains Buddhists, Muslims etc. The letter only seeks opinion on dropping cases against innocent people. There is no appeasement," Ramalinga Reddy told the media while refusing to acknowledge the blatant bias that the letter reeks of.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has been accusing the BJP of indulging in polarisation ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 while hailing the Congress' secular stand justified the letter. "The Congress doesn't fool the people with slogans like Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. Cases against farmers, pro-Kannada activists is also being withdrawn but decision will lie with the Home Ministry," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress government had come under heavy criticism after it dropped 175 cases against members of Popular Front of India in 2015.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

