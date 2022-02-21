Siddaramaiah wants capital punishment for killers of Bajrang Dal worker

Siddaramaiah demands Rs 25 lakh compensation to farmers who were 'martyred' during farm law agitation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has said that the killers of the Bajrang Dal worker should be awarded capital punishment.

I urge the BJP government to arrest the murderers of Harsha and ensure capital punishment for those culprits.

I urge @BJP4Karnataka govt to arrest the murderers of Shivamogga Banjarang Dal party worker Harsha & ensure capital punishment for those culprits.#ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile Congress leader D K Shivakumar has called BJP Minister, K S Eshwarappa a mad man for his provocation comment.

Murder of Bajrang Dal activist, in home district of HM @JnanendraAraga, shows the fragile state of Law &Order in Ktaka.



After failing to maintain order in his own district, @JnanendraAraga has no moral right to continue as Home Minister & he should immediately resign.#ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 21, 2022

He speaks nonsense. A sedition case should be invoked against him and the BJP should sack him, Shivakumar said according to News Agency ANI.

Eshwarappa blamed Muslim goons for the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga. The incident has sparked tension and arson in Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa who is Karnataka's Rural Development minister accused the Congress and its chief, D K Shivakumar of instigating the killing. Harsha was stabbed last evening by four men whom he knew the police said.

Eshwarappa said that never in Shivamogga have Muslims wagged their tails. D K Shivakumar recently said that the National Flag was removed and saffron was hoisted. This led to the provocation, he also said.

Security has been stepped up following the incident. Schools and colleges are closed today as a precautionary measure. Large gatherings too have been banned.

Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the killers are yet to be identified. I do not of any organisation being behind this murder. The law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga, he also said.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 15:38 [IST]