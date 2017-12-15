"Siddaramaiah spending crores on PR, not development," BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan

Eyes set on Karnataka assembly elections 2018, the BJP in the state is going all out to criticise the Siddaramaiah government. While B S Yeddyurappa is touring the state with Parivarthana Yatra appealing the people of Karnataka to vote for change, OneIndia caught up with BJP's C N Ashwath Narayana, MLA of Malleswaram and the party's vice president in Bengaluru.

"Siddaramaiah is spending crores of rupees on PR machinery to paint a rosy picture of his government. The fact of the matter is that the Congress has failed in every verticle- investment, employment, development, even something as simple as waste management for a city like Bengaluru," he said rejecting the Congress government's claims of anti-incumbency being non-existent.

Confident of a landslide victory for the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections, the Malleswaram MLA accused the Congress of indulging in divisive politics in the Lingayat row. He even rejected Congress' allegations of BJP attempting to communalise the state ahead of the election. "It is the Congress party that is dividing the people, including minorities, on lines of religion, caste etc. We are opposed to appeasement. Let the government treat people of all faiths as equals. Even the minorities, with a little bit of awareness, will realise that the government has been hoodwinking them," he said.

The Congress, led by Siddaramaiah, has been attacking the BJP and its leaders over corruption charges. Ashwath Narayan mocked the Karnataka Chief Minister over the Hublot issue raising questions over who gifted the expensive watch and if that was not corruption.

OneIndia News