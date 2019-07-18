Siddaramaiah has a slip of tongue calls himself leader of Opposition; leaves BJP in splits

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 18: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a slip-of-the-tongue during an assembly session in Vidhan Soudha on Thursday - to a rather embarrassing and funny effect.

    Speaking in the assembly, the Congress leader said he is the leader of the Opposition.

    File photo of Siddaramaiah
    However, Siddaramaiah immediately realised his gaffe and immediately corrected himself saying "Oh sorry, leader of Congress party," even as his comment left many BJP MLAs in splits.

    Siddaramaiah is not the first leader.

    Earlier, Amit Shah while addressing the media said, "If there was ever a competition for corruption, then the Yeddyurappa government would get the number 1 position." He wanted to hit out at the Congress and the Siddaramaiah government - except he ended up naming his own party's Chief Ministerial face Yeddyurappa.

    Ahead of trust vote, Karnataka Govt tries to track another missing MLA

    The political drama in Karnataka is likely reach its climax on Thursday as the H D Kumaraswamy government faces a floor test in the state legislative Assembly.

    With the numbers stacked against the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy moved a one-line motion, saying that the House expresses confidence in the ministry headed by him.

    During his address, Kumaraswamy claimed that the accusations made by the rebel MLAs against the Congress-JD (S) were baseless. The trust vote comes after a spate of resignations by MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government since July 6.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
