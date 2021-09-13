Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar ride bullock cart to Vidha Soudha to protest against fuel price

New Delhi, Sep 13: Protesting against the fuel price hike and inflation, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar rode a bullock cart to Vidha Soudha on Monday as the 10-day monsoon session begins.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramiah slammed both the centre and state governments for their failure to reduce the price of fuels, LPG gas and other essential commodities. "Blaming Congress (for the fuel price hike) is totally lame. There was a loan of Rs 1,30,000, today Centre has collected Rs 24 lakh crores via excise duty. Where is Rs 1,30,000 and where is Rs 24 Lakh Crores!" Ani quoted the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah saying.

The BJP had attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime for leaving oil bonds worth crores for repayment. "Economists have raised a point that Congress had left oil bonds worth crores for repayment, due to which we've to now pay both its interest and its principal price, this is also a big reason for the rise in fuel prices," Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said earlier.

Bommai's Facing Assembly 1st Time After Turning CM Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is facing the legislature for the first time after taking oath on 28 July. It is a litmus test for him as the opposition parties are set to target the ruling party over various issues, including price rise and law and order situation.

The government will be under extreme pressure to make the 2015 caste census data public. The census was commissioned by the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government which is currently with the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

The dominant caste groups such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas have opposed releasing the findings of the census as it would weaken their influence in state politics.

The leaked census report had shown that Dalits and Muslims are outnumbering Lingayats and Vokkaligas.