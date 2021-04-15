'Shubho Nabo Barsho': PM Modi greets citizens on Bengali New Year

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: 'Shubho Nabo Barsho', Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Bengal on the occasion of Bengali New Year Poila Boisakh today.

"My heartfelt greetings to Bengalis in India and acoss the world...," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Pohela Boisakh is also known as Noboborsho or Bengali New Year 2021. The word 'Nobo' refers to 'new' and 'Borsho' literally translates to 'year'. It is celebrated joyfully by the Bengali community all across the globe.

Greetings on Poyla Boishakh.



Shubho Nabo Barsho! pic.twitter.com/ctH3S5WcMb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished happiness, peace and prosperity on Poila Boishakh.

Google also dedicated a doodle on Pohela Boishak, the first day of the Bengali calendar.

"Whether at home or abroad, Bengalis worldwide warmly greet each other with, Shubho Noboborsho, the customary way to wish each other a prosperous and happy New Year...," Google wrote on its site.