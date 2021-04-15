YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    'Shubho Nabo Barsho': PM Modi greets citizens on Bengali New Year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: 'Shubho Nabo Barsho', Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Bengal on the occasion of Bengali New Year Poila Boisakh today.

    "My heartfelt greetings to Bengalis in India and acoss the world...," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Pohela Boisakh is also known as Noboborsho or Bengali New Year 2021. The word 'Nobo' refers to 'new' and 'Borsho' literally translates to 'year'. It is celebrated joyfully by the Bengali community all across the globe.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished happiness, peace and prosperity on Poila Boishakh.

    Google also dedicated a doodle on Pohela Boishak, the first day of the Bengali calendar.

    "Whether at home or abroad, Bengalis worldwide warmly greet each other with, Shubho Noboborsho, the customary way to wish each other a prosperous and happy New Year...," Google wrote on its site.

    MORE west bengal NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X