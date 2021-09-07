Soon Shirdi Trust will use foot energy of visitors to generate electricity

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust's festival head, Punit Balan announced 2nd Online Mahotsav

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Special program on the doyen of Hindustani Classical Music, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to commemorate his centenary year

This is the second consecutive year that the Cultural programs of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati shall be shown online absolutely free for all viewers on their website www.bhaurangari.com

Bhaurangari Ganpati held the first of its kind online Ganpati Mahotsav that got a huge response for its debut year 2020 when the country was facing the first wave of Covid Pandemic. This year too, respecting the guidelines by administration and considering the looming danger, the festival shall be online with some of the best talents in music coming together.

Addressing the Press Conference was Mr Punit Balan, the Festival Chief of the Trust. He announced a lineup of performances from 10th to 19th September 2021. Performing shall be famous singer Javed Ali, Rakesh Chaurasia, Pt Vijay Ghate, Charudutt Aphale and special segment dedicated to Pt Bhimsen Joshi titled 'SWARABHASKAR'.

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati has a history of 130 years. The first Public Ganpati of the country and it is this trust which decided to spread positivity with its first online Mahotsav in 2020. This year the new tradition continues.

The Press Conference was attended by President Sanjeev Jawale, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Vice President Balasaheb Nikam, Festival Chief Punit Balan, Secretary Dilip Adkar, Co-Secretary Milind Satav, treasurer Suraj Renuse and Vinod Satav

The lineup announced for the online festival will have Javed Ali and team performing hindi popular and nostalgic numbers, Pt Vijay Ghate will bring his musical troupe to perform 'Beyound Bollywood', Rang Maharashtrache which will showcase the culture and traditions of the state with songs and performances, Irshaad - poems by Sandeep Khare and Vaibhav Joshi , 'Swarbhaskar' dedicated to Pt Bhimsen Joshi shall have classical singers Pt Anand Bhate, Pt Jayteerth Mevundi, Pt Raghunandan Panshikar and Pt Shounak Abhishekhi , tribute to living legend Hariprasad Chaurasia titled ' Hari-Prasad' performed by Pt Vijay Ghate, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amar Oak, Nilesh Deshpande and Varad Kathapurkar , 'Mehfil Unlocked' performed by Priyanka Barve, Hrishikesh Ranade, Vishwajeet Borwankar and Anandi Joshi and a fun segment titled 'Rangari Katta' which will have political leaders in a candid discussion.

Anchors Bhargavi Chirmulay, Swanandi Tikekar and Milind Kulkarni shall be hosting segments.

The performances can be viewed at www.bhaurangari.com and is FREE for all.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 19:11 [IST]