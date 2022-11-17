Shraddha murder: Court grants 5-day police custody, permission for narco on Aftab

New Delhi, Nov 17: Delhi court has extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner and chopping her into pieces in Delhi, for the next five days. The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test of accused Aftab.

Amid anger over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, the police produced Aftab through video conference fearing chances of attack on the accused inside the courtroom or on the court campus. Several lawyers and the public raised slogans demanding the death penalty for the accused.

Police submitted in the court that the accused Aftab is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation.

After chopping body into 30 pieces, Aftab burnt Shraddha's face to conceal her identity

Shraddha reportedly had a quarrel with her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala over household expenses on the day she fell prey to her cold-blooded killing.

After killing her, he allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a new 300-liter fridge to store it and disposed of it piece by piece for the next 18 days.

During the ongoing investigation, he revealed that he took inspiration from the American series 'Dexter' to dispose of her body and researched on internet to ensure that there were no traces left about the murder. Aftab has reportedly confessed that he even googled for the perfect chopper that he could use to cut the body into pieces.

The police have so far found 13 pieces of Sharaddha's body and the weapon used to allegedly chop Shraddha's body and mobile phone are yet to be traced.