    Show you are Indian: Rahul Gandhi urges students to join him at Rajghat protest against CAA

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Ahead of a five-hour Congress protest at Rajghat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi called upon the students to join him at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, to protest against the the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.

    "Dear students and youth of India, it's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah (sic)," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
      NEWS AT NOON, 23rd DECEMBER, 2019

      AMid nationwide agitations against the amended citizenship act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a 'satyagraha' at Rajghat today, demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.

      PM Modi, Amit Shah destroyed future of country's youth: Rahul Gandhi

      The party is up against the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), proposed to be imposed across the country.

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
