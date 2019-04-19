  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Show respect’: Rahul slams Sadhvi Pragya remark on Hemant Karkare

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cautioned against BJP politician Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for disrespecting a person who served the nation at the cost of his life.

    "Hemant Karkare gave his life protecting India. He must be treated with respect," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Filephoto of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi's comments come hours after BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya creating a furore with her remarks that she cursed Karkare for the alleged threats, torture and miserable treatment during her custody.

    Karkare, along with two other senior police officers, was killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

    'These are worst days for country,' says Mehbooba Mufti on remarks of Sadhvi Pragya against Karkare

    The BJP on Wednesday had fielded Thakur from the Bhopal parliamentary seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

    Out on bail, Pragya has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi sadhvi pragya singh thakur

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue