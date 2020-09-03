Should you wear a mask while driving your car? Health ministry says no directions issued

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Centre on Thursday clarified it has not issued any directions asking people to wear masks if they are driving a car alone.

Addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan added that while it is important to wear masks when cycling and jogging in groups, the health ministry has not issued any guidelines mandating use of masks if someone is cycling alone.

The officials also said five states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for 62% of the total active coronavirus cases in the country.

Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of the total coronavirus deaths in India.

"There has been 13.7% weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1% decrease in Karnataka, 6.8% decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9% decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1% decrease in Uttar Pradesh," he added at a press briefing.