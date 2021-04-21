Should you be double masking to protect from Covid-19? What types of masks and how to use it?

COVID-19: Most sequenced variant is new B.1.618

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19.

According to Sickbert-Bennett,"We've found that wearing two loosely fitted masks will not give you the filtration benefit that one, snug-fitting procedure mask will.'

"And with the current data supporting how effective mask-wearing is at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the best kind of double-masking is when you and the person you are interacting with are each correctly wearing a very snug-fitting mask."

So, what is double masking?

Double masking is when you layer one mask on top of another.

What types of masks and how to use it?

Use the proper mask combination. The CDC Trusted Source recommends layering a cloth mask over a surgical mask.

Avoid other mask combinations. Some mask combinations may not improve fit or may make it hard to breathe.

Avoid combinations of the following:

two surgical masks

a KN95 and any other type of mask

an N95 and any other type of mask

Check for things like:

Fit:

Make sure that the outer mask helps press the inner mask close to your face, forming a seal. To do this, cup your hands over your mask and feel for air escaping from the edges as you breathe.

Breathing:

While breathing may require a little extra effort when you're double masking, it shouldn't make breathing difficult.

Vision:

Make sure that your double mask doesn't block your vision.

Evaluate the situation:

If you can maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others outside your household, a single mask can give good protection. However, a double mask can be beneficial