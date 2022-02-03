Shots allegedly fired at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi; Hyderabad MP is safe; one arrested

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 3: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi following election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

    "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza. They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle were punctured. I left in another vehicle," news agency ANI quoted Asaduddin Owaisi as saying.

    Owaisi has requested the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the incident. "It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Police have informed me that weapons have been recovered and one shooter has been taken into custody: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MP, on firing on his convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

    The incident reportedly took place around 5.30 pm.

    The Hyderabad MP has also posted a picture that shows two holes in his white SUV. Reportedly, the third bullet hit one of the tyres of his vehicle.

    "There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah," he tweeted.

