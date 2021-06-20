Shocking story of a teen who got pregnant

India

New Delhi, June 20: From elders to children, smart phones have become an integral part of our lives. In the lock down, the education of children is going on with the help of phones.

In Alwar, Rajasthan, an incident happened due to the phone, knowing that the ground will slip under your feet. Actually, after watching porn videos on the phone, the 13-year-old brother had a physical relationship with his own 15-year-old real sister (Brother-Sister Physical Relation), that too in sports.

After which the sister became pregnant, after 6 months, the family members had some doubts due to which the matter came to light when the girl's stomach started growing.

When the family came to know about this matter, their senses were blown away. The family is originally from Maharashtra and works in Bhiwadi. After the incident they reached Bhiwandi. When the Maharashtra Police now sent zero FIR, the matter came to light.

Let us tell you that the victim studies in 9th standard in a private school in Bhiwadi. His younger brother is a student of 7th standard. Mahila police station in-charge Ramashankar told that a family from Maharashtra was living in Bhiwadi for a long time for wages. Grandmother had doubts after seeing her 15-year-old granddaughter's big belly, so she got tested and she turned out to be pregnant.

According to media reports, this incident took place in December 2020, only after which the Sevagram police station registered zero FIR and sent it to Bhiwadi police. After reaching Maharashtra, the police team has gone to the hospital to collect DNA samples of the fetus of the accused and the victim.

Sunday, June 20, 2021, 17:26 [IST]