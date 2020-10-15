YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shocking: Husband locks wife inside washroom for more than a year in Haryana, rescued

    By
    |

    Karnal, Oct 15: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly locked to a washroom by her husband for around one-and-a-half-years in Rishpur village in Haryana's Panipat. The incident came to light on Tuesday and the woman was rescued from the washroom by DWPO Rajni Gupta and a police team.

    woman
    Source: ANI

    The woman's husband was identified as Naresh Kumar. According to Gupta, the woman had been confined to the washroom and she was unable to stand as she was weak. The woman was taken to the civil hospital after she was rescued.

    Coronavirus: India records 67,708 new COVID-19 cases; Crosses 7.3 million mark

      SC refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea, says 'approach Bombay HC'|Oneindia News

      It is reportedly said that the woman got married to Kumar 17 years ago and the couple became parents to three children. Gupta said that she had written to the district child welfare committee for the counselling of Kumar's children but no action was taken.

      However, the woman's husband claimed that she was suffering from mental health issues but could not produce documents to support his claim. The woman was able to identify all the persons she knew and answered all the questioned posed to her.

      IMD issues extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast

      Gupta said, "Even if someone is mentally ill, no one is allowed to act this way with her/him. We will ensure the strongest action against the accused. " Sanoli police station SHO Surender Dahiya said that a case was registered against Naresh Kumar under Section 498A and 342 of the India Penal Code (IPC).

      More HARYANA News

      Read more about:

      haryana police

      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X