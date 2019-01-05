Shivraj Singh and Raman Singh likely to contest LS elections from their respective states

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 5: After losing Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to bring senior leaders of the party in these state to Delhi instead of making them leaders of opposition in the Assembly. The party is also planning to field former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Sources in the party said that both the leaders have run the government for 15 years so the party now wants a new leadership to emerge in these states. So for the next Assembly elections, the party can go to election battle with the new leaders. Leader of opposition to the Assembly will be elected from any of the MLAs and Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be asked to contest Lok Sabha election.

    After appointing Dharamlal Kaushik as leader of opposition in Chhattisgarh, it is now clear that Raman Singh will be out of state politics and will be brought to Delhi. This will help the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. He might be made minister at the Centre if the BJP comes back to power.

    [Madhya Pradesh: Delay in portfolio allocation 'historic', says Chouhan]

    Dharamlal Kaushik has been elected as leader of opposition in the presence of supervises appointed by the party who reached there from Delhi. Dharamlal Kaushik is considered to be the leader of Raman Sigh faction. So the anti-Raman Singh group has expressed its anger over the decision. Supporters of senior MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal and Nanki Ram Kanwar expressed their anger in open.

    On the other hand former chief minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan has withdrew him namme from the post of leader of Opposition by saying that he is not in the race of leader of opposition. The BJP has immediately accepted his proposal. The BJP is likely to elect its LOP in MP on January 6, 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 22:14 [IST]
