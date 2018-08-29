  • search

Shivpal Yadav launches new political party 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha'

    Lucknow, Aug 29: Sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav launched 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' days after hinting his disappointment with party leadership.

    Shivpal Yadav. PTI file photo
    Shivpal Yadav. PTI file photo

    Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, "I have constituted Samajwadi Secular Morcha. All those who are not being respected in Samajwadi Party should come with us. We will also bring together other smaller parties."

    Shivpal Yadav said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party. "For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," said Yadav, reports PTI.

    "I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said. "I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him, should respect him," he said.

