Shivpal Yadav dissolves party units: Speculation rife above move to BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Shivpal Yadav, uncle of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader dissolved all his party's working committees in UP and national and state working cells, an official statement said.

The move by the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party comes amidst speculation that Shivpal Yadav is growing closer to the BJP. "This is a routine exercise that most political parties do post assembly or Lok Sabha elections. And then reconstitute and reorganise the outfit for the next elections" the spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party said.

Akhilesh Yadav was asked at an event about the growing proximity between his uncle and the BJP. He said that he had no such information. Shivpal Yadav had recently met with UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He also followed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM, Yogi Adityanath and former deputy CM of UP, Dinesh Sharma on Twitter.

The senior Yadav on being asked about the developments said that he would very soon talk about everything. Akhilesh and Shivpal had recently mended ways and the latter even contested the UP elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However differences arose between the two following the election results.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 15:22 [IST]