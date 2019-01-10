Shivpal Yadav accuses the SP and the BSP government of mining scam; probe order delayed

New Delhi, Jan 10: Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are going to be very interesting. If on one hand the most bitter foes - the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - in the state politics are about to join hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav has accused the SP and the BSP governments of mining scam in the state.

President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the biggest loot in the mining sector has been done during the SP and the BSP governments. He said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter but it is a delayed decision by the BJP government.

Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "I had mining department with me from 2004 to 2007 but no allegation is against me. But the BSP government from 2007 to 2013 and the SP government from 2012 to 2017, mining scams have taken place. This was the reason that prices of sand have gone up. The matter should have been investigated long time back by the BJP."

He said that now the matter is delayed and must have been investigated long time back. Moreover, he too supported the reservation for poor upper caste people. "It was demanded in the PSP rally and we are happy that the Centre has respected its demand. But this should not become a mere slogan as I don't rely on the BJP," said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

One of the former minister of the SP government who was expelled from the party Shiv Kumar Beria has joined the PSP along with his supporters. He is an influential leader in the Kanpur Dehat district and it will adversely affect prospect of the SP. Harshvardhan Pandey, grandson of former Congress chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, too has also joined the PSP. He was a Congress office bearer.