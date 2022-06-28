YouTube
    Shivaji Maharaj perfect example of able administrator, polite king: Mohan Bhagwat

    Pune, Jun 27: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday night said Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj personifies an able administrator, a polite king and master warfare strategist before the world.

    He was speaking at the launch of a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj written by Dr Kedar Phalke here. “In the entire world, when it is discussed what kind of administration should be there, how polite a king should be and what sort of warfare should be there, that time, the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj comes to the forefront,” said Bhagwat.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
    He said if India wants to create a world which talks about connecting people, making them prosperous and believe in humanism, then it should follow the ideals of the 17th century legendary king.

    “If we want to be ready for that, we need to follow an example which is relevant to the current times and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the RSS leader said.

