Shiv Sena MP slams UGC for asking varsities to put up banners thanking PM for free vaccination drive

New Delhi, June 22: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the University Grants Commission (UGC) for allegedly asking universities, colleges and technical institutions to erect banners thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "starting free vaccination for 18 years and above age group".

It can be seen that the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month came into effect on Monday. As per these guidelines, those aged 18 and above are eligible to receive free vaccination.

According to a news agency, several university officials on Sunday received a WhatsApp message in which UGC secretary Rajnish Jain asked the institutions to post the banners on their social media pages.

Reacting to this, Priyanka Chaturvedi underlined that the vaccines are being purchased from taxpayers' money. She further "wished" that the UGC "worked with same alacrity for students and asked about lack of jobs amongst the youth".

It is also said that officials of at least three universities confirmed receiving the "directive".

The alleged text message by Jain reads, "The Government of India is starting free vaccination for 18 years and above age group from tomorrow--21st June, 2021. In this regard, universities and colleges are requested to kindly display these hoardings and banners in their institutions."

"The approved design (creatives) of hoardings and banners in Hindi and English, as provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, are attached for your ready reference."

The poster features the Prime Minister with 'Thank you PM Modi' written on it.

Also, educational institutes like the Delhi University, LNCT University in Bhopal, Hyderabad University, Northcap University in Gurugram, and others, shared the banners on their social media pages with hashtag "ThankyouModiji".

Besides politicians, academicians and student bodies too condemned the UGC's "directive".

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11:50 [IST]