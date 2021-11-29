YouTube
    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dances with Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule at daughter wedding [Viral Video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 29: How often do we see politicians shaking legs at events or functions? Here is one such video where Maharashtra's powerful politicians dance for a song.

    Baramati MP Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, is seen dancing with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at his daughter's wedding celebration and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dances with Sharad Pawars daughter Supriya Sule at daughter wedding [Viral Video]

    The clip was apparently captured by a guest who attended the sangeet ceremony of Raut's daughter Purvashi Raut. It was reportedly graced by many politicians.

    Sule also posted a few pictures from the pre-wedding event on her social media pages, where she posed with the Raut family.

    The marriage is held on Monday at an upscale hotel in Mumbai. It is likely to have the presence of leaders both ruling and the opposition party.

    Purvashi Raut is tying the knot with Malhar Narvekar, son of civil servant Rajesh Narvekar. An IT engineer by profession, he, currently, runs a business, while Purvashi is a jewellery designer.

    On Sunday, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray celebrated its second anniversary. On the occasion, Sanjay Raut, on the party's mouthpiece Saamna, praised the CM's leadership while attacking Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

    He said that the opposition party tried numerous times to topple the MHA government, but failed in its attempts. "It is giving new dates, which is a joke" he stated, a reference to union minister Narayan Rane's recent statement claiming that the Maharashtra government will change by March.

    Monday, November 29, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
