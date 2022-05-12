I was there when Babri mosque was razed, not Shiv Sena: Fadnavis

Shiv Sena MLA dies in Dubai during family vacation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 12: Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said today. He was 52.

"Ramesh Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary told Press Trust of India.

Ramesh Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai. Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC.

His body will likely to be brought back to Mumbai today, reported news agency PTI.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday," the Sena functionary added.

Expressing grief over Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connect with the people from his constituency.

Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 12, 2022

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, "Shocked to hear the news of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting.. He was a friend beyond party lines.Unbelievable!!"

Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s sudden demise!

I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back..

I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting..

He was a friend beyond party lines..

Unbelievable!!

RIP🙏🏻 — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 12, 2022

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar's party NCP and the Congress.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:04 [IST]