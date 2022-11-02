Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Mumbai, Nov 02: A PMLA court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and MP Sanjay Raut by 14 more days.

The court will pronounce the judgement on the bail plea of Raut on 9 th November, according to news agency ANI.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Goreggaon's Patra Chawl, also known as Siddharth Nagar, spread over 47 acres with 672 tenant families.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On August 22, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which was further extended till September 19 and then till October 3 and 10.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours and arrested him on August 1.