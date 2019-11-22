Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar named Mumbai’s new Mayor

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 22: Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar, 56 was named Mumbai's new mayor on Friday. Pednekar, a three-time corporator is the city's 77th Mayor. Another Sena leader Suhas Wadkar was elected deputy mayor of Mumbai.

    The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is under the control of the Shiv Sena for over two decades with the BJP's support. With the BJP's exit it became a cake wlak for the Shiv Sena to retain the mayor's post.

    In the 227-member strong civic body, the Shiv Sena has 91 corporators. The BJP stands in second place with 81 members followed by Congress 29, NCP 8, Samajwadi Party 6, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen 2, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 1, Akhil Bharatiya Sena 1 and Independent corporators 4.

    The BJP had backed Shiv Senas Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post in the 2017 elections.

    The BJP opted out of Mayoral election amid the strained ties with the Shiv Sena which have led to deadlock in government formation even after three weeks of declaration of the October 21 Assembly polls.

    The Sena's stand on an equal share in power, including the chief ministers post has led to a bitter fallout between the two parties, who contested the 2019 Assembly polls together.

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
