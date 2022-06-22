Shiv Sena in talks with Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 22: As the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday called Eknath Shinde a old friend and it is neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other.

    Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it," Raut told reporters.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Image courtesy: ANI

    "Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we will continue to fight," he added.

    Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

    The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut shiv sena maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:13 [IST]
