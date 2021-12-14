Shiv Sena delegation meets Delhi Police chief, demands cancellation of FIR against Sanjay Raut

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Dec 14: A Shiv Sena delegation met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana here on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of an FIR registered against party MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly using abusive language.

The delegation termed the registration of the case against the party leader an "illegal" move. The Delhi Police has booked Raut for allegedly using objectionable language against BJP members in a TV interview.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP national general secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at the Mandawali police station.

The Shiv Sena delegation, including MPs Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Pratap Jadhav met the Delhi Police commissioner and submitted a memorandum contending that the dictionary meaning of the "so-called" objectionable word was "stupid".

"In our opinion, Sanjay Raut has not named any male or female leader in his statement, nor has he violated any law," the Shiv Sena said in its memorandum to Asthana. The FIR was registered under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, a senior Delhi Police officer said.