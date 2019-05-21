Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend Amit Shah's NDA dinner

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: After much speculation and several media reports suggesting that Udhav Thackeray will remain absent from the grand NDA meet, the Shiv Sena chief has now confirmed his presence at the event today. He will be accompanied by his son Aditya Thackeray and other senior party leaders.

Shah will host the dinner for NDA leaders at Hotel Ashoka at around 7pm. Besides, a meeting of key BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, is also scheduled to be held in the party headquarters before the dinner meeting with allies.

Coming to the menu, around 35 different dishes will be served to the ministers at the high-profile dinner meeting, reports claimed. Maharashtra's famous Poranpoli, North-East-special dishes will be there on the menu. Besides, Gujarat's special thali and famous dishes of Delhi will also be served to the politicos.

The BJP's decision to host the dinner follows Sunday's exit polls which have indicated another term for Modi. Exit polls have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polls were held for 542 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats over seven phases. The Election Commission has deferred polling in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, due to corruption allegations.