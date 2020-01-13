  • search
    Shiv Sena backs govt over 'tukde tukde' gang, asks Army to end it

    Mumbai, Jan 13: The Shiv Sena on Monday advised the central government to take necessary action against the 'tukde tukde' gang for the violence during the citizenship protests in Delhi and said they should be 'punished'.

    Shiv Sena backs govt over tukde tukde gang, asks Army to end it
    Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane

    An editorial in the Saamana, a mouthpiece of the Sena, stated,'They deserve a tight slap....centre must not step back down. Give Army orders if you want to end it it'.

    'Can't deny her freedom to stand with tukde tukde gang': Smriti Irani taunts Deepika Padukone

    'Tukde-tukde' implies breaking or cutting something into small fragments.

    The editorial also welcomed the newly appointed Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane remarks on PoK where he had mentioned that it will take steps to wrest Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Islamabad's control if Parliament wanted and if the Indian government gave such an order.

    In line with the Government's renewed emphasis on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), the Saamana editorial said that the PoK is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. 'We welcome Army Chief's statement on PoK. The PoK is a part of India & is a place from where maximum terror activities are initiated against India. Initiate military action in PoK,' the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
