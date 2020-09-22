Shiv Sena attacks Kangana Ranaut, BJP amid farmers' protest over farm bills

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 22: With hundreds of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country taking to streets in protest against the farm bills passed by the government, Shiv Sena has hit at actress Kangana Ranaut for her "terrorist" remark and the BJP for "not saying a word".

After the farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, reassured the farmers that the MSP and the government procurement of farmers' produce will continue.

Harivansh meets Opposition MPs who staged overnight sit-in protest at Parliament

However, Kangana Ranaut picked up one of PM Modi's tweets, described the protesters as "the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even though no countryman lost citizenship due to CAA".

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', attacked the BJP and said, "Farmers fighting for their rights are 'terrorists', if anyone is saying this then it is dishonesty. But the political parties that glide like a snake when an actress speaks are now silent on the insult of the farmers."

Humble mind, big heart says PM Modi after Harivansh serves tea to protesting MPs

But, it can be seen that Shiv Sena did not name Kangana Ranaut in the Saamana piece.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice vote amid the din caused by opposition protests.

Speaking of the farm bills, that triggered protests across the country, Shiv Sena said, "The Modi government brought bills in Parliament for the benefit of farmers. This bill will not only be revolutionary and historical, but will also provide second freedom for the farmers, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will also be fine. The overwhelming majority and coercion got the bill approved."

"But in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, farmers have come out on the streets to protest against the farm bills. They have blocked roads at many places. When all this was going on in moderation and peace, what symptoms would it be to term them terrorists?" Shiv Sena said.

Attacking the BJP, Shiv Sena said, "Farmers have been lathicharge and have cases registered against them. This is extreme. Even the Babur Army did not do this much oppression. But the people who have made this country 'Sujalaam, Suflaam', have been termed terrorists by a pro-BJP actress. If the protesting farmers are terrorists, then the government approved a new agricultural bill for all the terrorists, what should be considered?"