Mumbai, June 18: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress continue to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as its protest against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal entered the seventh day on Monday, the Shiv Sena has come out in support of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government in the national capital.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the movement of Delhi CM is a "unique one". He added that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray had spoken to Kejriwal. Raut said Thackeray told Kejriwal that he had the right to work for Delhi as the AAP had been elected by the people of the national capital. The Shiv Sena feels that the ongoing Delhi impasse is not good for the democracy.

"The type of movement Arvind Kejriwal has started is a unique one. Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with him & said that Kejriwal has the right to work for Delhi because they are the elected govt. Whatever is happening to them, it's not good for democracy: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena," tweeted ANI.

The type of movement Arvind Kejriwal has started is a unique one. Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with him & said that Kejriwal has the right to work for Delhi because they are the elected govt. Whatever is happening to them, it's not good for democracy:Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/HicE0nSDI5 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

The Shiv Sena coming out in support of the AAP is clearly an indication that the "friend-turned-foe" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in no mood to spare the saffron party in any matter.

Although the BJP and the Shiv Sena together run a coalition government in Maharashtra, the later recently issued a statement where it reiterated its earlier stand of going "solo" in all the upcoming polls it will fight. The relationship between the BJP and the Shiv Sena has soured badly in the last few months.

On June 7, BJP president Amit Shah accompanied by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena chief Thackeray at his Mumbai residence. It seems the meeting failed to yield any positive result.

Before that, the Shiv Sena called the BJP its "biggest political enemy". The comment came just a few days after the Shiv Sena lost the by-poll against the BJP in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

In fact, this was for the first time when the Shiv Sena had fielded a candidate against the BJP. The decision to contest the by-poll against its "partner" was an attempt by the Shiv Sena to directly confront the BJP.

The Shiv Sena was hoping to win the by-poll to regain its lost glory in the coalition government. Unfortunately, it did not happen and the BJP once again succeeded in taming its alliance partner.

As far as Delhi's "constitutional crisis" is concerned, it has been a week since Kejriwal and a few of his colleagues from the AAP are sitting in a dharna at the Delhi LG's office in the national capital. They want to meet LG Baijal to ask him to end the four-month-long "boycott" of the IAS officers against the AAP government and get the LG's permission for a doorstep delivery system.

The AAP alleged that the entire Delhi crisis has been orchestrated at the behest of the BJP to weaken its government. On Sunday, hundreds of AAP members took out a huge rally against the IAS officers' strike and marched towards the PM's residence in the national capital. The police stopped the rally midway before it could have reached the PM's house.

The protest by the AAP got support from CMs of four states governed by opposition parties--West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CMs showed solidarity with the AAP and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Delhi "constitutional crisis" during their recent visit to the national capital on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day