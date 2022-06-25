Shinde to Shiv Sainiks: I'm trying to save party from the clutches of MVA python

Mumbai, Jun 25: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening sent a message to his party workers that they should realise he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

His message comes after the loyal workers of Sena and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, "My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA." "I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers," he added. Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP.

Before posting this message, Eknath Shinde shared a video of another member from his camp explaining why they have revolted against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the video, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil said that they have been fighting against the NCP and Congress for three decades and they will continue to do it. "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in the constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said the Shiv Sena rebel MLA in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

"As there was no response from the Chief Minister, our leader Eknath Shinde took the stand because every Shiv Sena worker wants natural alliance. Rebellion being supported by over 2-3rd of Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents," he added.

Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-time ally BJP in 2019 and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 23:10 [IST]