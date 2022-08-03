Don’t cast the hate for us on to our beloved Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey

Shinde led government a government of traitors: Aditya Thackeray

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Aug 03: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday called the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government a "government of traitors", and said it will soon collapse.

He was speaking at a rally at Patan in Satara district as a part of his outreach program after Shinde toppled his father Uddhav Thackeray's government.

"In Maharashtra, since June 20, betrayal is unfolding. This is a government of traitors, it is an unauthorised, unconstitutional government and it will collapse," Aaditya Thackeray said, according to a PTI report.

Shinde camp committed series of anti-party activities: Uddhav faction in SC

He mocked Eknath Shinde faction's claim that their rebellion against the Sena leadership made headlines in 33 countries. "For making revolution and revolt, one needs courage, but these people do not have that," the former minister said.

Referring to the spine surgery his father underwent while he was chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Because of his surgery, people in the country came to know that even politicians have a spine."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 13:18 [IST]