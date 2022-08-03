YouTube
    Shinde led government a government of traitors: Aditya Thackeray

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Aug 03: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday called the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government a "government of traitors", and said it will soon collapse.

    He was speaking at a rally at Patan in Satara district as a part of his outreach program after Shinde toppled his father Uddhav Thackeray's government.

    "In Maharashtra, since June 20, betrayal is unfolding. This is a government of traitors, it is an unauthorised, unconstitutional government and it will collapse," Aaditya Thackeray said, according to a PTI report.

    He mocked Eknath Shinde faction's claim that their rebellion against the Sena leadership made headlines in 33 countries. "For making revolution and revolt, one needs courage, but these people do not have that," the former minister said.

    Referring to the spine surgery his father underwent while he was chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Because of his surgery, people in the country came to know that even politicians have a spine."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
