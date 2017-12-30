Shimla, Dec 30: The slapgate controversy in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, which rocked the nation on Friday, is unlikely to end soon.

The woman constable from the hill state who slapped a Congress MLA as a retaliatory measure after she was first slapped by the politician, stated that she had lodged an FIR against her "tormentor". The constable added she slapped the MLA as a "self-protection" measure.

"Slapping her was my self-protection. I have lodged an FIR, I am sure I will get justice," the woman constable told ANI.

"An FIR has been registered against Asha Kumari, the Congress MLA, under IPC sections 353 and 332 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)," SP, Shimla, Soumya said.

Slapping her was my self-protection. I have lodged an FIR, I am sure I will get justice: Woman constable #Shimla pic.twitter.com/wdZIRvQ0uU — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

In a video gone viral, Congress MLA Kumari is seen slapping a woman constable on duty during party chief Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city, only to get two slaps in return from the police official.

Former minister Dhani Ram Shandil had to intervene to quell the frayed tempers between the two women and resolve the situation.

The Congress MLA later tendered an apology for the incident, saying "the lady constable misbehaved, abused me and almost beat me, but I should not have lost my calm. I am sorry for the incident".

Although the entire incident was ugly, the woman constable was praised by many on social media for reacting against the inhuman treatment meted to her by the politician while she was delivering her duty.

