Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda booked for fraud case in Lucknow

Mumbai, Aug 09: There is more trouble brewing for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty has been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh.

A team of Lucknow Policehas reached Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre. Apart from acting, Shilpa Shetty also runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Center. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director.

Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police has now intensified the investigation in both cases.

According to police officials, It is alleged that Shilpa and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not fulfilled

Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights, filed a complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated. The Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer, in this case, will leave for Mumbai on August 9 to question actress Shilpa and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter. Sanjeev Suman said that the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 16:59 [IST]