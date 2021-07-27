Shilpa Shetty is yet to get clean chit in adult film racket case: Crime branch

Mumbai, July 27: In a recent development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police said that it was yet to give a clean chit to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in connection to the adult film racket in which her businessman-husband Raj Kundra is allegedly involved in.

A Mumbai crime branch official reportedly said that they were exploring all possible angles and have appointed forensic auditors to look into the transactions in the bank accounts held by her.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody after the police custody, following his arrest last week for his alleged involvement in the adult film racket, ended.

Mumbai Police called Raj Kundra a "key conspirator" and charged him with cheating and for obscene and indecent advertisements and displays under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also used sections of the IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act against Kundra. He was arrested on July 19 along with 10 others for their alleged role in the production of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 19:30 [IST]