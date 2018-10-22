Shia Waqf Board demands legislation for Ram Temple; calls himself Vibhishan for the cause

New Delhi, Oct 22: Amid Hindu seers, saints and right wing organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pitching for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board too demanded legislation for construction of Ram Temple.

Living the Dussera moment, Shia Waqf Board chief Syed Waseem Rizvi called Babur a Ravan and himself a Vibhishan to help building Ram temple built in Ayodhya. Rizvi said, "As per Islam, it is sinful to offer prayer on the land occupied forcefully and on the religious places of other faith." He said, "Actually there is lack of humanism among radical Muslims. The fight of Ram temple is with Babri Rawan and Shia Waqf Bard and me is going to play the role of Vibhishan to end Rawan. Because in the year 2019, we will built the Ram temple by making constitutional provisions for the construction of Ram Temple."

Organisations like All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Babri Masjid Action Committee are demanding reconstruction of Babri mosque there where it stood but Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board president Rizvi said, "During the time of second Caliph converting churches into mosque started from Spain. The similar modus operandi was adopted by Mughals and Monghols in India when they destroyed temples in India to replace them with mosque."

Rizvi said that there were no dearth of land in India and separate places of worship could have been built. Babur and other Mughals have very frequently demolished temple while none of theh non-Muslim ruler did the same by destroying mosque of any other shrine. However, political analyst say that such thing will continue as the elections are round the corner.