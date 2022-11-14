Sheru weds Sweety! Childless couple conducts pet dogs' marriage with traditional rituals in Gurugram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, Nov 14: In a peculiar incident, two dogs were married by their owners following similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding in Gurugram's Palam Vihar extension on Sunday evening. The owners of Sheru (male dog) and Sweety (female dog) made all arrangements for this unconventional mariage ceremony after arranging a match between their pet dogs.

According to the Sheru (male dog) and Sweety (female dog) pet owners, 100 invitation cards were sent to a neighbourhood of Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension, as they attended the marriage ceremony as 'Baraatis', as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | ‘Sheru weds Sweety; Neighbourhood comes alive amid ‘furry’ wedding festivities in Gurugram, Haryana.https://t.co/60mW9P4V5d — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Sheru and Sweety took 'saat phere' ritual around 8.30 pm. Not just that, just like marriage of humans, ceremonies like Haldi were also done for the doggos. The marriage ceremony was accompanied by 'dhols' and people danced with full enthusiasm for the canine wedding, , according to the wedding organisers.

Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

Savita alias Rani, the woman who raised female dog, told ANI,"I did not have children so my husband Raja brought Sweety from a local temple 3 years ago and since then I have raised Sweety like her child." "With this wedding, we now have the opportunity to perform a 'kanyadaan' like a Hindu ritual," she added.

Sheru, the eight-year-old dog, was was also like a family member. He was adopted by the childless couple after picking him up from the streets eight years ago. "We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. We discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it," Manita, owner of the canine told ANI.

At a time when the recent incidents of pets attacking people which has brought dog-human relations in NCR under the scanner, this canine wedding has created a buzz in social media with several users opined it as an example of the immense love that exists between humans and dogs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 9:03 [IST]