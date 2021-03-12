‘She threw chappals at me’: Zomato delivery man denies allegation of 'attacking' model in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 12: A Zomato delivery personnel who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a city- based model and makeup artist for complaining against him over late delivery of food, has denied all her claims.

In an interview with The News Minute, the delivery person named Kamaraj, who has been suspended by the company after the complaint, said, "After I reached her apartment door, I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she had opted for cash on delivery mode of payment). I also apologised since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads. But she was very rude from the outset. She asked me 'Why are you late?' I replied apologetically, as there were road blocks due to ongoing civic works and there were traffic jams as well. But she kept on insisting that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. I am working on this job for more than two years and this is the first time that I have had to go through this kind of an ordeal."

The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further. The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday.

"So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.

Zomato reacted to her twitter post, saying, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required."

Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: "Rest assured we''ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."