She is a fighter: Woman Swiggy agent delivering food in wheelchair. Viral video inspires Twitter

New Delhi, Sep 11: "Where there is a will there is a way." The never give up attitude and the will to achieve something can take you to heights. An inspiring videos of food delivery executives executive seen on a wheelchair scooter riding on the road is proof. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the unidentified Swiggy delivery executive whizzing past on his tricycle.

In the video, a woman wearing Swiggy's signature orange uniform and a bag with the Swiggy logo is seen driving her wheelchair on a busy street.

"Life is without a doubt difficult, but we will not give up. I salute this spirit," captioned Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal while sharing the video.

Soon after the video went viral with thousands commenting and retweeting it. Netizens were amazed at the lady's determination and will power.

Responding to the video, a twitter user said "there are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are... She's a fighter.

There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are... She's a fighter ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Meera 🇮🇳❤️✨ Modi Fears Kejriwal (@Mystic_Soul25) September 10, 2022

Another user shared a clip of a Zomato delivery boy on a similar wheelchair scooter on his way to make a delivery.

Check this one also pic.twitter.com/KVutLUoMex — Abhishek Pratap Singh (@Aadavan07) September 10, 2022

"These kinda videos inspires me to push my limits 💯', another added.

Yes I salute lady and her hardwork.



But it forces me to think.



Weither as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people.



So they need to go through such a hardship. — Vivek Datar (@Vivek_Datar) September 10, 2022

"Salute to such type of hard working ppl who never give up." commented another Twitter user.