    Shatrughan Sinha wins big: More than half of Asansol votes for him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Shatrughan Sinha who contested on a TMC ticket from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat has won by a huge margin of votes over his opponent Agnimitra Paul of the BJP.

    Sinha maintained a steady lead and at around 3 pm he was leading by 4.7 lakh votes.

    Shatrughan Sinha wins big: More than half of Asansol votes for him

    The Trinamool Congress bagged 56.57 per cent of the vote share in comparison to the 30.52 per cent bagged by the BJP. The CPI(M) and Congress bagged vote shares of 7.79 and 1.29 per cent respectively.

    "It is poetic justice that TMC won in Asansol. In Asansol, I won on my own credit. Today, people have destroyed the BJP's ego. The credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee," TMC leader Babul Supriyo said.

    Banerjee also thanked the voters as her party looks set for a resounding victory in the by polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency.

    "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge assembly constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," the Bengal CM said.

    "We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she also said.

    Shatrughan Sinha
    Know all about
    Shatrughan Sinha

    Former union minister Babul Supriyo is certain of beating Saira Shah of the CPI(M) in the Ballygunge seat. He had quit the BJP following the party's loss in the West Bengal elections.

    Read more about:

    bypolls shatrughan sinha asansol

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
    X