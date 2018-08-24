Shatrughan Sinha praises AAP, shown black flags

New Delhi, Aug 23: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha was shown black flags by party workers after an event in Shahdara on Friday where he said there was nothing wrong in calling a spade a spade and praised the AAP government over its "achievements" in health and education sectors.

Sinha, who has been critical of the BJP and its leadership on a number of issues, said at the launch of a skill training programme for manual scavengers that he holds a mirror to those in power and raises issues of public interest.

He also defended Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has come under criticism over his recent visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as prime minister of that country, saying "there is nothing controversial in it".

On his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership, he said, "I know what my Lakshman Rekha (limit) is. I know the difference between maryada (propriety) and Lakshman Rekha. I will be loyal to the party until I am part of it. But those who indulge in sycophancy should understand that there is nothing wrong in calling a spade a spade."

Sinha said he knows that a party is more important than a person, and a country more important than a party.

"I raise issues of public interest. I show a mirror to people. I give them feedback. I have not come here just yesterday. So whatever I say, I say for the benefit of all and the country," he said.

"Main dil ki baat karta hun kyonki mann ki baat ka patent kisi aur ke paas hai," he said, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme.

Sinha praised the AAP government and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia "for bringing about a revolution in the health and education sectors in the national capital despite some roadblocks and hiccups".

"Sisodiaji has brought about a revolution in the education sector in India. What he has achieved is commendable. He is the education minister of the country in the true sense," the actor-turned-politician said.

"The AAP government has been through tough times. There have been some problems, obstructions on their way to success, but I won't comment on those," he added.

The Patna Sahib MP said in most of the states, the health and education systems are in dire straits. "The states should approach the AAP government and Manish Sisodia and learn from them if they want to improve the standard of education in their areas," he said.

PTI