Sharjeel Imam feels India should be an Islamic State: Delhi Police sources

New Delhi, Jan 30: Sharjeel Imam who is in the custody of the Delhi Police said during his interrogation that he has no remorse over his arrest.

He also told the police that his videos making inflammatory speeches have not been tampered with. Delhi Police sources tell OneIndia that Imam believes that India should be an Islamic State. He is highly radicalised, the police officer also said.

Further the police are also checking if he has any connections with the Islamic Youth Federation. The videos of him making the speeches have been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory. The Delhi Police is also examining his links and social media accounts.

Anti-CAA stir: Sharjeel Imam arrested on sedition charges for inflammatory speeches at AMU

Imam, arrested on sedition charges was remanded to five days of police custody on Wednesday.

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the JNU research scholar in the matter.

The police had sought a six-day remand for Imam's custodial interrogation, the lawyer said.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday.

The situation in the Patiala House Courts Complex was tense after the Delhi Police informed that Imam would be produced before the magistrate there.

Some lawyers raised slogans against Imam, held up posters calling him a "traitor" and demanded that he be hanged.

One of the lawyers said, "We are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country.

All lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside jail. Strict action should be taken against him."