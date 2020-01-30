  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharjeel Imam feels India should be an Islamic State: Delhi Police sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Sharjeel Imam who is in the custody of the Delhi Police said during his interrogation that he has no remorse over his arrest.

    He also told the police that his videos making inflammatory speeches have not been tampered with. Delhi Police sources tell OneIndia that Imam believes that India should be an Islamic State. He is highly radicalised, the police officer also said.

    Sharjeel Imam feels India should be an Islamic State: Delhi Police sources
    Former JNU student and CAA activist Sharjeel Imam.PTI Photo

    Further the police are also checking if he has any connections with the Islamic Youth Federation. The videos of him making the speeches have been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory. The Delhi Police is also examining his links and social media accounts.

    Anti-CAA stir: Sharjeel Imam arrested on sedition charges for inflammatory speeches at AMU

    Imam, arrested on sedition charges was remanded to five days of police custody on Wednesday.

    Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amidst high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the JNU research scholar in the matter.

    The police had sought a six-day remand for Imam's custodial interrogation, the lawyer said.

    Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

    He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday.

    The situation in the Patiala House Courts Complex was tense after the Delhi Police informed that Imam would be produced before the magistrate there.

    Some lawyers raised slogans against Imam, held up posters calling him a "traitor" and demanded that he be hanged.

    JNU student Sharjeel Imam's house raided in Bihar, relatives detained

    One of the lawyers said, "We are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country.

    All lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside jail. Strict action should be taken against him."

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police islamic state arrested jnu

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X