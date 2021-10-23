YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharing stage with Law Minister, CJI Ramana reminds him of judicial infrastructure

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Chief Justice N V Ramana raised concerns over the judicial infrastructure today at event that was also attended by Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju. He urged the law minister to make sure that the proposal to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority is taken up in the winter session of parliament.

    Chief Justice N V Ramanna

    "Judicial infrastructure for courts in India has always been an afterthought. It is because of this mindset that courts in India still operate with dilapidated structures, making it difficult to perform effectively,"the CJI said.

    Only 5 per cent of the court complexes have basic medical aid and 26 per cent do not have separate toilets for women. 16 per cent of the courts do not even have toilets for men, he said.

    He further added that nearly 50 per cent of the court complexes do not have a library while 46 per cent do not have the facility to purify water. I have sent the proposal to the Law Minister. I am hoping for a positive response soon and that the minister will expedite the process.

    The event was held in Aurangabad and was attended by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

    "Without adequate infrastructure for courts, we cannot aspire to fill this gap. The infrastructure of courts is important for improving access to justice and to meet the growing demands of the public. It's baffling to note that the improvement and maintenance of judicial infrastructure is still being carried out in an ad-hoc and unplanned manner. The financial autonomy of the Judiciary is integral."

    More CJI News  

    Read more about:

    cji

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X