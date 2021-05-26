Share response ASAP: Centre asks social media platforms to report status on digital rules

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 26: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), writes to Social Media Platforms requesting them to furnish detail of compliance with the new "The Information Technology Intermediary (Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

    The note from the Ministry of Electronics and IT asked the companies to give information on the status of compliance and stressed: "Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself."

    The companies have to give the name and contact details of a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person, a resident grievance officer and a physical address of the company in India.

    The Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were notified by the Centre on February 25, 2021, to inter alia regulate the social media intermediaries by imposing a code of ethics and mandating a three-tier grievance redressal framework.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 19:19 [IST]
    X