    Share details of relief work done during COVID-19 pandemic: Lok Sabha speaker to MPs

    New Delhi, June 08: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to share details of the relief work done by them in their constituencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic to develop best practices at the national level to deal with similar situations in future.

    Birla, in a letter to all the MPs, said as public representatives, it is the duty of parliamentarians to stand with people in this severe crisis and help them in every respect.

    "I believe that you have spent most of your time helping people in their adversity. You have not only given moral support to the distressed citizens but have also made all out efforts to resolve their problems," he said in the letter.

    "The need of the hour is to share your stellar work and experiences with the entire country so that we are able to develop best practices at the national level to deal with such situations," the speaker said.

    Birla, the MP from Kota in Rajasthan, had announced that students who were preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams and had lost their parents or earning members of the family to COVID-19 would be provided free coaching and accommodation in his constituency.

