YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says no cause for concern

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 24: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.

    Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, says no cause for concern

    "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment suggested by my doctor," the 81-year-old former Union minister tweeted.

    "I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," added Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

    More SHARAD PAWAR News  

    Read more about:

    sharad pawar coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X