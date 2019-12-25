Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats: Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 25: In an apparent dig at Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that it was Nationalist Congress Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who taught them how to form government even without a clear majority.

"We are here looking at how we can produce more in less land. Sharad Pawar has taught us to raise farm productivity and also how to make a government with less seats," said the Chief Minister, and Pawar was also present on the dais.

"Yes we also did it," said Thackeray.

Uddhav's remarks were seen as dig at Fadnavis, who had stressed in the assembly recently that the BJP was the single largest party in Maharashtra.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November-end. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.