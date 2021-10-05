Sharad Pawar likens Lakhimpur Kheri incident to Jallianwala Bagh massacre

New Delhi, Oct 5: Sharad Pawar has joined the chorus of criticism over the Lakhimpur violence in Uttar Pradesh which killed eight, including four farmers on Sunday. He has slammed the BJP government saying that the party will pay a heavy price for being "insensitive."

"Whether it is government at the Centre or in Uttar Pradesh, they are not sensitive at all. The kind of situation that was created in Jallianwala Bagh, we are witnessing a similar situation in Uttar Pradesh. Today or tomorrow, they will have to pay a heavy price for it," the PTI quoted the former Union Agriculture Minister as saying.

Pawar said that the entire opposition is with the farmers while he demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court over the incident. "I just want to tell them that they would not succeed in suppressing the farmers' voice. Farmers from the entire country are united and will fight against this misuse of power by those sitting in government," he said, adding that the BJP is not even willing to express grief over the death of farmers.

Attacking the UP government for preventing the opposition leaders and chief ministers from other states from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, the 80-year-old leader said that the BJP is murdering the fundamental rights in a democracy.

"This can be done for a day or two but in the long term, they wouldn't succeed. People will show them their place," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called for joint action by political parties against the oppression by the Uttar Pradesh government following the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

"Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP," Raut tweeted.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 17:20 [IST]